One Fin Capital Management LP Has $7.92 Million Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

One Fin Capital Management LP cut its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Rogers accounts for about 3.0% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. One Fin Capital Management LP owned about 0.32% of Rogers worth $7,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $197,159,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth about $19,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,142,000 after acquiring an additional 81,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rogers by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,270,000 after acquiring an additional 43,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACK Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rogers by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 410,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,175,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.44. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $173.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

