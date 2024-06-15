One Fin Capital Management LP Invests $6.11 Million in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,000. Elanco Animal Health comprises approximately 2.3% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,711,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,954,000 after purchasing an additional 814,668 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 78.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 299,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELAN opened at $18.04 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.