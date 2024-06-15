ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $84.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

ONEOK stock opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $57.37 and a 52 week high of $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

