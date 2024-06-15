Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Buys 246,786 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 130.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,786 shares during the period. Aramark accounts for approximately 1.2% of Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $12,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,477,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,309,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,542 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,983,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,443,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,435,000 after acquiring an additional 931,904 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51. Aramark has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

About Aramark

(Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.