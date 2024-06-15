Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Buys 51,483 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,202,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,483 shares during the quarter. Burford Capital accounts for 1.8% of Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $18,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 156,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $780,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $3,207,000.

Burford Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.59). Burford Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. Research analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

