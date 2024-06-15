Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187,110 shares during the quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $37.15.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 522.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BIP

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.