Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,188 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,273 shares during the period. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,691,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,083,057,000 after purchasing an additional 725,489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,409,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 1.4 %

BNS opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.53.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.769 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 70.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

