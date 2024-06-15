Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 747,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 280,822 shares during the quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,764,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 40,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.01.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.42. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 54.46%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

