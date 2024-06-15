Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,863 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 356,476 shares during the quarter. Shell makes up about 1.5% of Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $15,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Shell by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. Argus upped their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shell Stock Down 1.1 %

SHEL stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.13. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $58.14 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

