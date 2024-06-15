Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 187,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 81,352 shares during the period. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $616,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in TC Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 50,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TC Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in TC Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NYSE:TRP opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $41.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

