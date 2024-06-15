Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $1,832,127,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $840,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,162,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP opened at $222.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.59. The company has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.06 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

