Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,127 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90,170 shares during the quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

NYSE:CM opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.653 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

