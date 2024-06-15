Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Has $14.54 Million Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,038 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up approximately 1.4% of Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $14,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Brookfield by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,903,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $614,104,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,266 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,522 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,025,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,502,000 after buying an additional 2,752,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BN opened at $40.97 on Friday. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,407,131 shares of company stock worth $16,245,099. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

