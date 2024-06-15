Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,415 shares during the period. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 50.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,803,000 after buying an additional 686,847 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 167.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,125,000 after buying an additional 1,144,307 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,599,000 after buying an additional 33,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,431,000 after buying an additional 36,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 931,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,014,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $105.72 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day moving average is $100.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

