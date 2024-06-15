Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Has $6.72 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $856,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Goodnow Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,912,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

TMO stock opened at $572.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $575.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $557.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $603.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

