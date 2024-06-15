Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,882 shares during the period. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOOO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BRP by 539.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,105,000 after purchasing an additional 471,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter worth $30,666,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 34.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 589,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after acquiring an additional 149,529 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 10.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,094,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,997,000 after acquiring an additional 107,383 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 27.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $61.67 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.12). BRP had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 101.72%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. BRP’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOOO shares. CIBC cut their price objective on BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

