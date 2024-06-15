Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Has $7.51 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $728.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $727.71 and its 200 day moving average is $736.68. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $815.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

