Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Has $7.72 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,863 shares during the period. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 833,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,897,000 after acquiring an additional 52,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Connections news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections stock opened at $168.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $173.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day moving average of $159.78.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.94.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

