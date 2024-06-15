Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Has $9.96 Million Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,998 shares during the quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

