Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,147 shares during the period. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 398,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after buying an additional 78,773 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,526,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,999,000 after buying an additional 71,219 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $17,678,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $1,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $210.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.75. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.76 and a 1 year high of $215.79. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

