Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the period. GSK accounts for about 1.1% of Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 118,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 89,089 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $1,129,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $7,024,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,883,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE GSK opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

