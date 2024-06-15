Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,993 shares during the quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $110.49 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $131.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

