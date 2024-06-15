Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 211,905 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,742,000. KBR makes up about 1.1% of Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KBR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 64.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 14.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 54,623 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR stock opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.37 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

In related news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

