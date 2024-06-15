Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,454,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 863,869 shares during the period. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $9,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 754.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,552,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $28,322,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $8,936,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,293,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,699,000 after buying an additional 978,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 2,274,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,376,000 after buying an additional 874,642 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

AQN opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $737.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.76%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

See Also

