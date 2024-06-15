Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173,154 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 1.5% of Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $15,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY opened at $103.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $109.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.71 and a 200 day moving average of $99.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

