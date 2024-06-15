Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Sells 104,217 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 104,217 shares during the period. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,917,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,640,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,541,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,812,000 after purchasing an additional 680,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after purchasing an additional 593,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $37.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 85.65%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

