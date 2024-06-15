Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Sells 112,833 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for 1.6% of Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $16,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.48 and a 200 day moving average of $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $100.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

