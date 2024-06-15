Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Sells 185,558 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 341,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185,558 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up about 1.3% of Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 147.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 35.7% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $32.89 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $46.02. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. BCE’s payout ratio is 204.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BCE. CIBC upgraded BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

