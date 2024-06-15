Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Sells 284,559 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,217 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 284,559 shares during the quarter. Open Text makes up approximately 2.0% of Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $20,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.6% in the third quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 11,515,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,144,000 after acquiring an additional 177,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,086,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,240 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 8,661,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,800,000 after purchasing an additional 782,885 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Open Text by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,965,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,817,000 after purchasing an additional 74,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Open Text by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,767,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,345,000 after buying an additional 191,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTEX opened at $28.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.11. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $45.47.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 159.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OTEX. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Open Text from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

