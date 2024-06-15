Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Sells 296,567 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 296,567 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 1.6% of Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $15,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

