Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Sells 402,673 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 402,673 shares during the period. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SU opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.32. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

