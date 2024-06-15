Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Sells 511,518 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 511,518 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up approximately 1.4% of Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $13,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $473,568,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766,870 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663,997 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 694.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,984,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482,367 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MFC shares. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFC

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.