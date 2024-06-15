Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,815 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,282,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 64,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $197.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.04. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.97 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total value of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

