Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Sells 855,715 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,643,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,715 shares during the period. Alight comprises approximately 1.4% of Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alight were worth $14,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alight by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alight during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alight in the third quarter worth $134,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ALIT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Alight Trading Down 1.8 %

Alight stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.41 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alight

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $26,936.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,927,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,394,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $26,936.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,394,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $7,894,821.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,115,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,753,903.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 516,865 shares of company stock valued at $12,151,049 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.