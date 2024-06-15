Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. Sells 96,134 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 96,134 shares during the period. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at about $961,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27,623.2% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 79,831 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,668,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,722,000 after buying an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,244,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,300,579,000 after buying an additional 227,630 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,109,000 after buying an additional 3,971,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QSR opened at $68.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

