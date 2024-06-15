Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Short Interest Update

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 934,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of Opera stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. Opera has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. Opera had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 41.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opera will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Opera’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on OPRA. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Opera by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Opera by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Opera by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Opera by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

