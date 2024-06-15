Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,166 shares during the quarter. Arcosa accounts for about 3.5% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $17,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 103,450.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACA shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arcosa

Arcosa Trading Down 1.3 %

ACA opened at $83.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $89.44.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

About Arcosa

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.