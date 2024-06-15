Options Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Options Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust accounts for about 2.3% of Options Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Options Solutions LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.43.

NYSE:ESS opened at $278.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.42. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $279.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

