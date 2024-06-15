Options Solutions LLC Has $244,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Options Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.20. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

