Options Solutions LLC Has $712,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Options Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,201 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Options Solutions LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,259,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 107,709 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,757 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $326,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $401,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $997,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,539 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,969. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.35 and its 200 day moving average is $134.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.