Options Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Options Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 1.0% of Options Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Options Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $155.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $170.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $170.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

