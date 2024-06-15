Options Solutions LLC Purchases 1,805 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Options Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.8% of Options Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Options Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $82,405,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 127,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 21,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 224,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

