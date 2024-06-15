Options Solutions LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $769,372,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,002,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,446 shares of company stock worth $44,478,193. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $141.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $144.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.16.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

