Oracle Alpha Inc. Acquires New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,251.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 41,680 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 30,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 64.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 47,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 18,525 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $135.65 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.90 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

