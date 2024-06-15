Oracle Alpha Inc. Acquires New Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000. Roblox makes up 0.7% of Oracle Alpha Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Roblox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Roblox by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,081,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $3,831,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,251.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $1,081,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,326.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,887 shares of company stock worth $16,410,887 in the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RBLX opened at $35.12 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

