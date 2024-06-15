Oracle Alpha Inc. Buys Shares of 870 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,983,356 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,644,492,000 after acquiring an additional 87,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,872,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,103 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,944,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,605,146,000 after acquiring an additional 147,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,567,664 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,451,647,000 after acquiring an additional 195,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,237,877,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total transaction of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,086 shares of company stock worth $11,983,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $480.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $430.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.90. The company has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $335.82 and a 12 month high of $486.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

