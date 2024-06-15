Oracle Alpha Inc. Invests $354,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD opened at $275.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.60 and a 200 day moving average of $251.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

