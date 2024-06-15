Oracle Alpha Inc. Invests $354,000 in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 1,266.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,865,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,381 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,992,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kyndryl by 510.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 440,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 367,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,283,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $940,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KD opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.70. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. Kyndryl’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kyndryl from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other Kyndryl news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 30,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $802,134.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,111.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

