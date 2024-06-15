Oracle Alpha Inc. Invests $417,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $7,975,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,393,000 after acquiring an additional 840,755 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 64,186 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DraftKings news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $8,534,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,849,215 shares in the company, valued at $121,576,004.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 851,450 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,584 in the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $38.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

