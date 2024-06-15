Oracle Alpha Inc. Makes New $382,000 Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 58.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 323,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 257,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

